Actor Kevin Costner talked on a Sirius radio program “The Highway” several months ago about plans to open a museum with his movie and music collection in Hot Springs.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record picked up on that today. The article quoted Robert Raines, owner of the Gangster Museum, as saying Costner wants to open the museum on or near Central Avenue as soon as next year.

During the radio interview said he “really dug” Hot Springs. “It’s kind of like a little Switzerland.”

His collection includes cars and wardrobe from his movie and music work.

Raines said Costner had hoped to open in spring 2021, but the pandemic has affected plans.

This Tweet references the interview.

