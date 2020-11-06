John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported today on the decision of the Independent Citizens Commission to recommend a 1.5 percent pay raise for state elected officials, including judges and prosecutors.

State employees got a 2.2 percent pay raise this year and there was a request for that from the Supreme Court justices and the Judicial Council that represents circuit judges.

The recommendation will be open for public comment for 10 days and then the Commission will meet to ratify the recommendation.

The salary increases approved by the commission would be:

• Chief justice, from $196,398 to $199,344.

• Supreme Court justices, from $181,860 to $184,588.

• Court of Appeals chief judge, from $179,168 to $181,855.

• Court of Appeals judges, from $176,476 to $179,123.

• Circuit judges, from $172,289 to $174,882.

• Prosecuting attorneys in Division A, from $163,683 to $166,138.

• Prosecuting attorneys in Division B, from $139,130 to $141,217.

• Governor, from $151,837 to $154,115.

• District judges, from $150,761 to $153,022.

• Attorney general, from $139,992 to $142,092.

• Secretary of state, from $96,917 to $98,371.

• State auditor, from $91,533 to $92,906.

• State treasurer and land commissioner, from $91,533 to $92,906.

• Speaker of the House and Senate president pro tempore, from $48,458 to $49,185.

• Lieutenant governor, from $44,674 to $45,344.

• State representatives and senators, from $42,428 to $43,064.

The commission was created by a constitutional amendment to take pay raises out of the hands of the legislature, a political hot potato for them. The commission is appointed by office holders and has delivered a series of pay raises to elected officials, including a 2.5 percent raise last year.