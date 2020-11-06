A reminder: Pulaski County absentee voters whose ballots can be counted on presentation of a photo ID have until noon Monday to do it. They must be presented in person at the county clerk’s office at 401 W. Markham. A tent has been set up outside to make the handoff easy.

For AR People, an advocacy group, has posted a list of 755 names that fall in this category. Election Commissioner Josh Price said this morning that list contains some duplicates and he believes the number that may be cured with ID is 637.

Other voting details remain to be resolved.

I reported last night on the effort to manually duplicate and then count about 1,200 ballots that couldn’t be scanned by the machine. I erred last night in saying ALL had been counted yesterday. About two-thirds had been counted. That led to some additions to vote totals today that narrowed to under 100 votes the margin in races for state House between incumbent Republican Reps. Jim Sorvillo and Carlton Wing and their challengers Ashley Hudson and Matthew Stallings. In all, 1,116 ballots were added yesterday and today.

Today’s added ballots made small changes in the two races. Sorvillo now leads Hudson by 66 votes. The additional 21 votes added split 11-10 in Sorvillo’s favor.

Wing now leads Stallings by 81 votes. Stallings got 7 of the 12 votes added to this race.

But there’s much more to come.

2,300 absentee votes not counted election night will be added to totals Monday, Price says. These were ballots set aside because they lacked photo ID, but on review were determined to have the alternate verification of a sworn signature.

About 2,700 ballots cast provisionally at polls are being reviewed by the clerk’s office to confirm they are registered voters. A decision on those is also expected Monday afternoon when the Election Commission meets. Typically, a majority of provisional ballots are qualified.

Price also said 61 overseas and military ballots remain outstanding. They can be received as late as Friday, Nov. 13 and be counted when the final vote is certified.

Consider the arithmetic. The Hudson-Sorvillo race accounted for about 10 percent of the votes cast in the county. If about 10 percent of the outstanding ballots that are eventually counted are in that race, numbers could change significantly with as many as 500 more votes to come. In both the close House races, if the final outcome follows results so far, the absentee votes will favor the Democrats and the in-person votes the Republicans.