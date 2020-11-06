KNWA reports on the election of Evelyn Rios Stafford to the Washington County Quorum Court, believed to be the first transgender person elected to public office in Arkansas.

Evelyn Rios Stafford took in more than 65% of the unofficial vote in her race for Justice of the Peace, District 12.

“I think it sends a message that no matter who you are, you can succeed in anything you want in life,” Rios Stafford said.

Rios Stafford said she was around 19 years old when she knew she would transition from male to female.

“I transitioned when I was in my 20s,” Rios Stafford said. “I transitioned on the job. I was working as a journalist.”

Now a JP elect, Rios Stafford said her identity is only part of who she is.

“I’d rather be known for what I do than who I am,” Rios Stafford said.