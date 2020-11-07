Not a record, but second-biggest. Hospitalizations hit a new record. Active cases hit a new high. Positivity rate is sky high. And says the governor, it’s bad:

There are 1,598 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Our rising cases are still of great concern. This virus travels darkly and silently though our communities. We all have to protect each other and we need everyone to pull together. A united Arkansas is what will win this fight.

By now, the world can see all his words have not united Arkansas on doing something. His laissez faire approach, indeed, has encouraged a worsening crisis.

Somebody is going to do something, namely President-Elect Joe Biden. He’s announcing a COVID-19 task force Monday, Axios reports.

Joe Biden plans Monday to name a 12-member task force to combat and contain the spread of the coronavirus, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: By announcing a COVID task force even before unveiling his senior White House staff or a single cabinet appointment, Biden is signaling that addressing the coronavirus will be the immediate priority for his transition, and then his potential administration.

Trump has a task force, too. He has ridiculed it, ignored it and finally usurped it with a herd immunity quack.