Remember when everyone was talking about civil unrest and boarding up windows and forming downtown emergency alert networks for the election aftermath?

Instead, the celebrations are joyous and massive, save the Trump mobs intimidating election workers.

I’m re-upping my ragged National Anthem for tonight’s open line. A star-spangled banner waving over the land of the free seemed like a good epitaph for an anxious week.

So many great images to see.

Huge happy crowds in front of the White House. I did see one person, perhaps of Puerto Rican extraction, tossing a roll of paper towels over the White House fence.

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

Line dancing in Times Square.

Cheers of “Trump! You’re! Fired!” break out in Times Square as thousands of New Yorkers celebrate the defeat of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PNpduWybAb — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 7, 2020

Traffic at a stand-still on LA freeways as cars stopped so people could get out and dance on rooftops and shout.

Photo I just took in LA right now. pic.twitter.com/uSXg3VXTuD — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 7, 2020

My kids are in New York where people are shouting from buildings, unfurling signs, banging on pots and pans. Alas, New York cops are gonna be New York cops.

The NYPD is sad that their candidate lost, so now they’re arbitrarily shutting down a celebration in Brooklyn. https://t.co/w3iFoxqYxY — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) November 7, 2020

Among Biden supporters, relief seems to be a dominant feeling.

There are plenty on the other side unhappy about the outcome (about 5 million or more fewer though). And some are angry. See the nasty ragtag bands of armed protesters who appeared at state capitols around the country, including in Little Rock, to declare the election was being stolen.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is with them. She indicates she won’t concede until all votes have been counted and there are assurances of a fair and free and transparent election. Has she produced a single piece of evidence that the election has not been free, fair and transparent? Not yet. Where is the logic in a good day for Republicans in the Senate, House and statehouses but a stolen election at the presidential level?

Despite the Biden campaign and the media’s narrative, I firmly believe the American people deserve a more transparent process and every legal vote should be counted and every illegal vote should not be counted. 1/2 — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) November 7, 2020

Rutledge leading a legal task force for Trump? He best check her references, such as an undistinguished stint of lawyering at DHS (“Do not rehire”).

Not to mention, remember when election expert Rutledge was discovered as she prepared to run for attorney general having registered to vote in a couple of places, not including Arkansas, and got caught in this embarrassment.

As yet, no Arkansas Republican has joined Mitt Romney in congratulating Joe Biden. Too skeered of the people who live here, I suppose. Arkies can be a threatening lot. See the clinched fists Sens. Bart Hester and Jason Rapert extended to the diminished Democratic delegation in the Senate Friday. No open hand of friendship as Joe Biden has extended.

Oh, and yes, punch lines abounded. A couple from Twitter:

Trump got the whole 2020 experience

Got covid, got fired, got evicted — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) November 7, 2020