Mark Duke is the police chief in Stuttgart. This still appears on his Facebook page this morning, but I have the screenshot just in case he thinks better of it and deletes it.

I’ve sent him a message asking about what he knows about election cheating and deep-state pedophiles, but I’m not waiting for a response.

This is not as bad as the violent acts threatened by the now-resigned chief of Marshall police, but you could begin to believe there’s a certain mindset among police.