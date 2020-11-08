Over 1,000 new cases on a Sunday. 328 more active cases. A new record in hospitalizations. A positive rate of over 10 percent. 17 more deaths.

This is a state in crisis. And the governor? The usual:

There are 1,038 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. With yet another day of over 1,000 new cases, we are likely headed for a difficult week. Let’s all be safe and take action to protect each other. Follow the guidelines.

Hit a bar. Go to a football game. We have to show businesses in other states we are READY FOR BUSINESS and they should “Make Your Move” to Arkansas as the new taxpayer-funded advertising campaign says! (Er, but about that ad: “healthy”?)

The line is open.