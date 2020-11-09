Monday’s are often light days for new COVID-19 because of weekend testing slowdowns. Not so much today, though it did break a five-day string of 1,000-plus new cases.

Advertisement

945 new cases; 23 more deaths, 45 more people hospitalized for yet another record in that category.

Said the governor:

Advertisement

“We continue to see a high level of hospitalizations across the state. This increase can affect everyone, even those who have not contracted COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to our friends, family, and neighbors to do our part as we fight this virus.”

Will he DO anything? Perhaps tomorrow we’ll see. You couldn’t escape the feeling from Joseph Flaherty’s roundup in the D-G this morning that Health Department officials would like to DO something, but that the governor was calling the shots.