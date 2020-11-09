Pfizer announced a 90 percent effective rate on tests of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing and the reaction was positive.

The financial markets moved up. Joe Biden and Donald Trump cheered the news.

Biden struck just the right tone. Good news, but he said there are months to go and caution in personal habits remains necessary.

Statement by President-elect Biden on Pfizer’s vaccine progress: pic.twitter.com/eOiLZnqO8N — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 9, 2020

Trump supporters, including Mike Pence and the Republican Party, tried to claim credit for the president and his Operation Warp Speed. Problem. Pfizer was not part of Warp Speed.

While government figures welcome the program’s progress, Kathrin Jansen, the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, sought to distance it from them. She told The New York Times: “We were never part of the Warp Speed. We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

It had reached an agreement to sell the vaccine it developed to the federal government.