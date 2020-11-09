Lynn Foster, the UA Little Rock law professor who has made a life’s work of trying to improve the lot of renters in Arkansas, has provided her monthly report on the state of evictions during the pandemic.

Evictions dropped in October compared with both September and October last year. A moratorium on evictions of people in housing supported by federal money, where a declaration required under the Centers for Disease Control rule is filed, and a small state rental assistance program may have contributed.

But the report says there’s still uneven handling in the courts of eviction proceedings. Long-term, she concludes, more needs to be done.

In the meanwhile, the stories compiled from court filings are wrenching. Here’s one of many you can find at the link to Foster’s report:

