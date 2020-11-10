Meet Jay Hagans. He is an officer for @ARGameandFish and is on the Clinton (AR) school board. He also posts racist memes and comments on Facebook, where he uses his AGFC badge as his profile picture. #arpx pic.twitter.com/VYv6YdiFO3 — Blue Hog Report (@BlueHogReport) November 9, 2020

You’d think law officers nationwide by now would be reviewing their social media posts and taking steps to keep some of their thoughts to themselves.

Advertisement

But stuff still turns up. Such as the item noted above on the Facebook page of a Game and Fish officer by Blue Hog Report. Here’s the full meme judged worthy of sharing

Advertisement

Game and Fish provided this response to someone who asked a question. If further is said, I’ll pass it along.

Advertisement

Blog reader Bill Russell, who complained about the post, sent me a response he received from Game and Fish Commissioner Andrew Parker saying that the employee had been placed on administrative leave while the matter is reviewed.

It appears Hagans has departed Facebook.

Advertisement

The ACLU used the recent spate of police officers acting badly on social media to repeat its call for justice system improvements.