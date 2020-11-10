Governor Hutchinson opened today’s weekly update grimly:

The numbers are not good. The trend is not good. We have a lot of work to do.

Ever so carefully, on a day with 1,424 new cases, the governor observed that a lot of cases have links to churches. He was not saying, he hastened to say, that he was blaming churches. And he said the state wouldn’t mandate anything for churches. But he posted new guidelines for churches and introduced some clergy to encourage careful practices, primarily the added suggestion to wear masks in church.

Sonny Tucker, executive director of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, said the governor had shown great respect for churches and churches should show him respect by going by the state’s recommended guidelines (Hutchinson emphasized the peril of spreading the virus by unmasked singing.) Rev. Eric Pohlmeyer, pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church, said following the rules was an act of charity and justice toward other people.

The daily COVID-19 count

Total cases: 124,235

New cases: 1,424

Hospitalizations: 24 more, to 910. Another record.

Deaths: Four more, for a total of 2,112

Tests: 7,175 PCR and 1,787 antigen tests.

Active cases: 10,105

Dozens of counties reported more than 20 new cases.

Health Director Jose Romero said he believed the rise is linked in part to Halloween and could be a harbinger for coming holiday seasons. “If recommendations are not adhered to … this will continue to increase.” He strongly discouraged taking people from congregant settings — nursing homes for example — to join families for holiday gatherings. He said there’d be an increase in deaths since the liberalization of visitation in nursing homes. He said he was encouraged by news of early results on a vaccine. He also said the state had received 900 doses of a drug that could be used to treat people with confirmed COVID-19.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said 21 schools, up from six, were teaching classes at home last week and 14 more were added to the list this week. He discounted a rumor circulating that schools would go to virtual learning in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. He said the state had no such plans.

Q&A

Why not additional restrictions in the race of the rising rate of infection? Hutchinson continued to insist that medical experts say following the standard guidelines is sufficient, if they are followed.

He confirmed he opted not to do some stricter options recommended by the Health Department early in October, including a 28-day lockdown. He said he had resisted pressure to shut down the economy earlier and “I don’t believe it’s time to go back on that decision-making.” He insisted he’d enhanced marketing and emphasis on compliance as the Health Department had recommended. He cut off persistent questions from a Jonesboro reporter on the part.

“I think it would just be wrong to say we’re going to close down this particular business,” he said. The concern comes from individuals and home activities that can’t be regulated, he said.

He was asked about lukewarm sentiment found in a recent survey about acceptance of a vaccine in Arkansas. He said the confidence level in a vaccine is critically important. He said people in Arkansas are cautious and want to be sure a vaccine is safe and effective. “I believe that’s going to happen.” Then, he said, the “tepid response will be a warm response.”

What will it take for the governor to revisit resistance to additional restrictions? “To me the key has always been our hospitalizations,” the governor said. “If the hospitals are flooded then you’ve got to say what more can we do?”

He also was asked what his plan would be if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down all or part of the Affordable Care Act. He said he believed the court would give a time period to make changes. “Until we know what happens, there’s a minimal amount of planning we can do.”

Pressed on repeating the same message in the face of resistance to compliance, Hutchinson said Dr. Anthony Fauci and others were repeating the same message. “Ultimately it’s individuals doing the right thing. I can’t make people do the right thing. We could give a warning or a ticket in a store but if they go home and don’t protect themselves, you have the same issue.”

How does proceeding with football playoffs make any sense when basketball playoffs were canceled last year? He said players and coaches have done a good job during games, but the challenge is post-game celebrations.

He said Joe Biden would be easy to work with “if” he is elected.

UPDATE: Here’s the list of recommendations from the Health Department early in October that the governor mostly ignored. KATV obtained it recently.