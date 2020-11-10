Arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court today on the Republican effort to kill the Affordable Care Act appear to have gone well for those hoping to preserve the now-popular expansion of health coverage.

The New York Times reports favorable questioning from Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, enough with the remaining three reasonable justices to save the law.

For the record, gubernatorial candidate and Arkansas attorney general Leslie Rutledge issued a news release saying how proud she was to have been on the ground floor of killing legislation that has saved the health and lives of millions of American, particularly poorer Americans. Her spin is so egregious you’ll have to find it for yourself.