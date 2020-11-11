Interesting article in the New York Times in light of recent Arkansas events:
A State Island man, Brian Maiorama, was arrested for threatening interstate communications, specifically remarks on Facebook.
Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that Mr. Maiorana’s belligerent posts included threats to kill people who celebrated the election’s outcome and a suggestion that the presidency had been “fraudulently stolen from us.”
On Oct. 19, prosecutors said, Mr. Maiorana wrote on an unidentified online platform that the time had come “where pipe bombs need to be thrown into these mobs,” a reference to the protests against police brutality that have continued across the country for months.
Two days after the election, the complaint said, Mr. Maiorana wrote: “The carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be a democrat.”
Just saying. Remember that from one quarter in Arkansas on an interstate social media platform a then-police chief apparently said:
Surely U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland is all over this.