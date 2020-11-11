On Oct. 19, prosecutors said, Mr. Maiorana wrote on an unidentified online platform that the time had come “where pipe bombs need to be thrown into these mobs,” a reference to the protests against police brutality that have continued across the country for months.

Two days after the election, the complaint said, Mr. Maiorana wrote: “The carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be a democrat.”