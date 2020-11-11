Meet Jay Hagans. He is an officer for @ARGameandFish and is on the Clinton (AR) school board. He also posts racist memes and comments on Facebook, where he uses his AGFC badge as his profile picture. #arpx pic.twitter.com/VYv6YdiFO3 — Blue Hog Report (@BlueHogReport) November 9, 2020

The state Game and Fish Commission announced today that an employee had resigned during an investigation of inappropriate social media posts.

The news release didn’t name the employee, but this is a reference to complaints about a post that got prominent attention on Twitter (see above) by wildlife officer Jay Hagans, also a Clinton School Board member.

At least one person who made a complaint to the commission said he’d been informed that the employee was on administrative suspension.

Today’s news release:

An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission employee has resigned while the agency was investigating the employee’s role in posting inappropriate comments on a personal social media site. AGFC Director Pat Fitts said the comments do not reflect the AGFC’s values and are counter to our efforts for inclusivity and diversity. “We take this issue seriously and have been investigating it vigorously since Monday,” Fitts said. After discovering that the employee’s personal social media page had displayed offensive photos and comments, the AGFC immediately placed the employee on administrative leave and began an internal investigation Nov. 9. The employee subsequently resigned from the AGFC while the investigation was underway. The Commission is committed to conserving the state’s fish and wildlife for the benefit of everyone and condemns any form of harassment or disparagement based on race, gender, religion, national origin, age or disability.

Hagans, a senior corporal wildlife officer, was commended earlier this year for assisting in the rescue of people swept off a low-water bridge by floodwaters. He’d been with Game and Fish 31 years.

He no longer has an active Facebook page.