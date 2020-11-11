Election drama seems likely to make this Veterans Day a little newsier than the federal holiday normally is. But let’s not forget the veterans.

I always like to dig up one of my favorite family photos of my mother, Betty Brantley, riding shotgun in a Jeep in India during World War II. Lt. Betty Mueller was a hospital dietitian in Calcutta, providing undoubtedly fabulous meals for sick and injured troops.

It was in India that she met my father, a sergeant in a communications unit that helped pilots fly over the Hump. They married at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, in a base chapel in May 1946 and the rest is family history.

Veterans Day is special for my family, too, because it dates to the Armistice that ended World War I at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. My grandmother, Mabel Mueller, was in France then, too, an Army nurse. Her future husband, George, was in the Army as well, but sidelined in Army hospital in Louisiana with influenza.