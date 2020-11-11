A Little Rock woman has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death Thursday of a motorcyclist.

According to a State Police report, Lawrence Irokameje, 33, of Little Rock was killed about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Asher Avenue when an eastbound Cadillac Escalade swerved into his eastbound lane and struck his Honda. He died at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac tried to flee, the report said, but was apparently found nearby, according to a report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The D-G report identifies Allison Poindexter-Hill, 43, as the person charged. Pulaski court records indicate she was arrested Monday and released on bond, with an initial court appearance Friday.