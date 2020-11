40/29 reports that Bentonville West has been forced to cancel a football playoff game Friday with Little Rock Catholic because 14 players or coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

Stuck record: Pretending like school and football could proceed normally was a bad idea. But don’t tell that to the governor.

The daily count of cases and quarantine from the Little Rock School District is always disturbing and growing more so.

Take yesterday. Please.

