AP reports on Governor Hutchinson’s remarks on the COVID-19 crisis in a discussion with the Arkansas Municipal League and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

Bottom line: Same old same old.

The state faces “difficult” decisions if hospitals run out of space, he said.

But ….

Gov. Asa Hutchinson repeated his resistance to additional restrictions on businesses, despite the state hitting a record number of hospitalizations and growth in cases. The Republican governor called adhering to social distancing and the state’s mask mandate the first solution, but said he’s watching hospital capacity closely.

But be of good cheer. He also said he planned to appoint a task force.

Also: don’t expect an “economic pause,” he said. Cuz, you know, the money must keep flowing into the treasury to build a surplus for another tax cut for millionaires.