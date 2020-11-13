Arkansas proud: An assistant U.S. attorney stands tall

In a letter — an image of which was shown to The Washington Post — the assistant U.S. attorneys told Barr that the release of his Monday memorandum — which changed long-standing Justice Department policy about the steps prosecutors can take before the results of an election are certified — “thrusts career prosecutors into partisan politics.”

The signers wrote that in the places where they served as district election officers, taking in reports of possible election-related crimes, there was no evidence of the kind of fraud that Barr’s memo had highlighted.

That’s a hopeful sign that the Justice Department might still be the Justice Department and not a Trump political tool. But there’s also this, with my emphasis:

The letter was signed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys in 15 different federal court districts: Western Pennsylvania, Western North Carolina, New Mexico, Maryland, Southern Ohio, Eastern Kentucky, Southern Iowa, Western Arkansas, Southern New York, Eastern New York, Oregon, Kansas, Northern California, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Marianna Islands. Two signers were from Oregon.

Whoever you are: Thanks.