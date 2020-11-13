In front of the White House now: pic.twitter.com/CkuxjXkWgR — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) November 13, 2020

Love this, but don’t tell it to Trumpers.

Top Trump adviser Peter Navarro baselessly claims the White House is proceeding under the “assumption of a second Trump term,” and that Trump “won the election,” even though he has lost https://t.co/ky3dbwXwXt — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 13, 2020

And don’t go looking for civics advice from the pride of Camden, Ark., Tommy Tuberville, who apparently got better schooling in football than civics.

Tommy Tuberville, who is about the be sworn in as a U.S. Senator, thinks the three branches of government are “the House, the Senate and executive.” https://t.co/021Fo4R9GO pic.twitter.com/pT2cpbTTXd — Ian Sams (@IanSams) November 13, 2020

In this interview, U.S. Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville reveals: 1. He thinks WW II was fought “to free Europe of Socialism”

2. He is already committing federal crimes by fundraising from his office

3. He thinks Al Gore was president-elect “for 30 days” https://t.co/6UJUr6swRR — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 13, 2020

Senator Elect Tommy Tuberville from Alabama believes that WW2 was fought to free Europe from socialism. pic.twitter.com/pUaYhfXCxy — Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) November 13, 2020

Did they wear helmets in Camden back in the day?