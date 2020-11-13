#WATCH: Breaking news coverage of a manhunt after a Helena West-Helena police officer is shot and killed in the line of duty #ARNews https://t.co/k1B4C2f6UQ pic.twitter.com/ksfR0qjCnJ — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) November 13, 2020

WREG in Memphis reports on the fatal shooting Thursday of a Helena-West Helena police officer while seeking a suspect in an earlier shooting.

The suspect reportedly opened fire on police when they arrived at a local motel Thursday afternoon.

State Police and other officers arrested the suspect, Latarius Howard, in Mississippi.

The identity of the slain officer has not been released.