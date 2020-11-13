By
Max Brantley
On
9:35 am

WREG in Memphis reports on the fatal shooting Thursday of a Helena-West Helena police officer while seeking a suspect in an earlier shooting.

Advertisement

The suspect reportedly opened fire on police when they arrived at a local motel Thursday afternoon.

State Police and other officers arrested the suspect, Latarius Howard, in Mississippi.

Advertisement

The identity of the slain officer has not been released.

 

Advertisement