

Adverse reaction continues in Stuttgart to social media remarks by Stuttgart Police Chief Mark Duke.

We reported Sunday on Duke’s remarks. He complained that the presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump. He said those who had stolen the election were all “criminals” and he also characterized them as “deep state pedophiles.”

In further exchanges with me, Duke said he was merely expressing political opinions and he handled his job as police chief fairly. He’s taken his page private and apologized “if it offended you.”

I’m expecting the Stuttgart Daily Leader to cover today’s news conference and will have more. From earlier:

