The governor’s office confirms the departure of the state’s chief technology officer.
From Katie Beck, the governor’s communications director:
Yessica Jones has resigned as Division of Information Systems director and state chief technology officer to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. Her last day at DIS will be November 24.
The Governor is grateful for her six years of service and wishes her well in the future.
govtech.com reports on a memo to staff in which Jones said her new work would allow work from home with more time to devote to family.
