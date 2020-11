The cases pile up, though hospitalizations dropped off by 14 as 11 more Arkansans died.

The governor? The usual. Only you can prevent COVID-19.

There are 1,848 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Any future success in our battle against this virus will be determined by the actions of everyone. We all must do our part to protect ourselves and our neighbors against COVID-19.

The line is open.

PS: I liked this on Facebook today, from a teacher in Fort Smith.