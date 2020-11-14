HAPPENING NOW: Trump supporters have gathered on the steps of the Capitol in protest of the election. #ARnews #ARpx pic.twitter.com/n2fVqD7SUM — Max Bennett (@Max_Bennett17) November 14, 2020

A band of about 50 assembled at the Arkansas Capitol today in support of Donald Trump.

They were outnumbered by the group that gathered in Washington, D.C., but the Million Maga March still appears to have fallen some 990,000-plus short of the goal. They did get a drive-by from the great man himself as he headed to the golf course.

An aerial shot of the “Million MAGA March,” via @shomaristone pic.twitter.com/0NUlk3V9il — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2020

PS: He’s apparently not tired of losing yet in court challenges.