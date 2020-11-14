By
Max Brantley
On
2:47 pm

A band of about 50 assembled at the Arkansas Capitol today in support of Donald Trump.

They were outnumbered by the group that gathered in Washington, D.C., but the Million Maga March still appears to have fallen some 990,000-plus short of the goal. They did get a drive-by from the great man himself as he headed to the golf course.

PS: He’s apparently not tired of losing yet in court challenges.