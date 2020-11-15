By
The summary isn’t out yet (Update: Ser below), but the bottom line is bad enough on COVID-19 (and news above isn’t heartening either):

Total cases since the beginning: 133,040

New cases since yesterday: 874

Additional deaths: 24, to a total of 2,183

Active cases: 16,531, up 22 from yesterday.

The dashboard shows 830 hospital admissions of positive cases, but that number sometimes varies from the daily Health Department summary.

The governor will be along in a while with some variation of this:

PS: Trump’s refusal to concede or cooperate with the incoming Biden administration could complicate speedy distribution of the vaccine when and if it is approved. Therefore, Republican politicians who help enable Trump share responsibility.

UPDATE: the governor’s usual and the summary:

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

