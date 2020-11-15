Mountain Home, Arkansas hospital reports 55 staff infected with COVID-19; ICU near capacity

Please stay home, wear a mask.

#covid19ark #arnews https://t.co/NAxmZUwqCU — Julee Jaeger has voted. (@dunekacke) November 15, 2020



The summary isn’t out yet (Update: Ser below), but the bottom line is bad enough on COVID-19 (and news above isn’t heartening either):

Total cases since the beginning: 133,040

Advertisement

New cases since yesterday: 874

Additional deaths: 24, to a total of 2,183

Advertisement

Active cases: 16,531, up 22 from yesterday.

The dashboard shows 830 hospital admissions of positive cases, but that number sometimes varies from the daily Health Department summary.

Advertisement

The governor will be along in a while with some variation of this:

PS: Trump’s refusal to concede or cooperate with the incoming Biden administration could complicate speedy distribution of the vaccine when and if it is approved. Therefore, Republican politicians who help enable Trump share responsibility.

UPDATE: the governor’s usual and the summary:

Advertisement

The line is open.