.@chucktodd: “We invited every single Republican senator to appear here on @MeetThePress this morning. They all declined.” — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) November 15, 2020

So who did they get instead? Well one commenter put it this way:

So you had on a failed Republican governor who also hasn’t recognized Joe Biden as the president-elect and used the wrong abbreviation for that state in your tweet. Who’s own state is reeling from a COVID explosion due to his inaction. Well done Meet The Press. FFS — Tina Morphis #KHive #Humanist #ForthePeople (@TinaMorphis) November 15, 2020

Yes. Spinning and grinning Asa Hutchinson, proud leader of a state in COVID crisis, followed up his spineless turn on CBS two days ago with another evasive statement on who the next president will be. “Likely” to be Joe Biden, was the best he could do. Asked by Chuck Todd, “Who do you believe won the election?” Hutchinson replied: “I expect Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States.”

He said Donald Trump had indicated in a Tweet that Biden had won, but Trump has walked that back and emphasized he’s conceded nothing.

Hutchinson did again say Biden should have access to intelligence briefings. But say Biden won? Call him president-elect? Such phraseology apparently has not been cleared by Trump for use by other Republicans.