By
Max Brantley
On
10:31 am

So who did they get instead? Well one commenter put it this way:

Advertisement

Yes. Spinning and grinning Asa Hutchinson, proud leader of a state in COVID crisis, followed up his spineless turn on CBS two days ago with another evasive statement on who the next president will be. “Likely” to be Joe Biden, was the best he could do. Asked by Chuck Todd, “Who do you believe won the election?” Hutchinson replied: “I expect Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States.”

Advertisement

He said Donald Trump had indicated in a Tweet that Biden had won, but Trump has walked that back and emphasized he’s conceded nothing.

Hutchinson did again say Biden should have access to intelligence briefings. But say Biden won? Call him president-elect? Such phraseology apparently has not been cleared by Trump for use by other Republicans.

Advertisement