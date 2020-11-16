A late wrinkle will complicate the Pulaski County Election Commission’s certification of votes because of the discovery of a box of uncounted absentee ballots

The Commission got this notice from Bryan Poe, the election director:

Commissioner Josh Price said the box could contain 400 to 500 ballots.

They must be reviewed before counting. UPDATE: In the end, the Commission voted to review those ballots one by one. They certified Pulaski election results, except in one race, House District 32.

As we said earlier, margins of 25 and 16 votes separate two tight races for state House of Representatives, the former in favor of Democratic challenger Ashley Hudson over Rep. Jim Sorvillo in District 32 and the latter in favor of a Republican incumbent Rep. Carlton Wing over Democrat Matthew Stallings in District 38.

There’s no way to know how many of the absentees come from voters in these districts at this time. District 32 counted for about 10 percent of the votes in Pulaski County; District 38 about 8 percent, just as a rule of thumb of how many additional ballots could conceivably turn up.

About a dozen irregular absentees approved earlier were added tonight, as well, and nine irregular ballots were reviewed. They lacked illegible registration information in the original review. Six of those were approved for counting at the outset of the meeting. That vote narrowed Hudson’s lead to 24.

UPDATE: After extended wrangling over some small discrepancies in earlier vote counting, the Commission learned that a lawsuit, or perhaps only a demand, had been filed by Republicans to stop the vote certification (I can’t yet find a lawsuit on the website for court filings). That prompted the Commission to delay certification until Wednesday’s deadline.

During the discssion, Republican Commission Chairman Evelyn Gomez brought up the missing box of ballots, supported by Republican Commissioner Kristi Stahr. They demanded to know how it happened.

Commissioners Gomez and Stahr weren’t happy with Poe’s response that it was an honest mistake. Irony note: Based on election returns, the more absentee ballots the better for Democratic candidates. But mistakes were made. The process needs work. And the fallout is to come. There have been many hiccups in this election and the Republican majority commission doesn’t like that the staff answers to Democratic County Judge Barry Hyde.

“It’s been one ridiculous thing after another,” Stahr said.

Joshua Price, the Democratic commissioner, responded by saying the Republicans wanted to disenfranchise voters because ballots were put in the wrong box.

Stahr responded: “There’s some shitty stuff going on in this election.”

Price said lawful ballots were submitted by Pulaski County residents and the Republicans want to invalidate them. Then Stahr went into a familiar Republican fraud claim: harvesting of ballots from nursing homes, etc. With no evidence.

The talk went along, but with little resolution.

The uncounted ballots are unprocessed. They will contain postmarks, envelopes, stamps and other identifying information. Tracing their provenance may take time but should be doable.

Stahr tried delegitimize the entire vote. Marshall said the votes can all be reviewed.

Price argued that simple human error occurred by an overworked staff dealing with a historic number of absentee ballots. Stahr continued to insist she could have no faith in the outcome.

Gomez also expressed skepticism about the discovered ballots. But the problem is this: Don’t count them. Hudson is still ahead by 24 votes.

Stahr went into Twilight Zone suggesting there was an extraordinary number of absentee ballots, somehow suspicious. Nationwide, absentees were huge and here.

An election worker asked Stahr why she waited until election night to review absentee ballots. “You put untold pressure on the staff. Now you’re blaming the staff. That’s totally outrageous.”

After extended discussion, the Commission agreed to a motion by Marshall to review all the uncounted ballots one by one, with each commissioner saying whether they should be counted or not.

The Commission finally certified election results except for Distrct 32. The final deadline for certification is Wednesday. More chapters in this story to come.

UPDATE: At Gomez’s insistence the commission has gone into executive session to consider discipline of Bryan Poe for errors in election procedures