The state Health Department reports Arkansas has now counted 134,348 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,308 from yesterday.

Monday is often a somewhat lower day because of a lag in weekend testing. Not today.

Advertisement

Active cases now stand at 16,485, a drop of 46 from yesterday.

Deaths now stand at 2,225, an increase of 42 from yesterday (and this perhaps is a partial explanation for the drop in active cases.) This is a record one-day increase, by far. I think the previous high was 33 early this month. I’ve asked the Department of Health whether this reflects numbers from earlier cases. UPDATE: Three deaths are delayed reports from September, but the others are recent.)

Advertisement

The state dashboard shows 861 hospital admissions, a sharp jump from 830 reported yesterday and, if the summary coming later reflects the same number (sometimes there are variations), it is also a new daily record.

There are 346 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and 123 on ventilators.

Advertisement

I’ll add the summary and the governor’s daily pronouncement when it arrives.

The governor held his first winter task force meeting this morning. They had much to talk about.

Here’s the full daily hospital report:

Current hospitalizations: 861

Advertisement

Total Beds: 9,144

Total Beds Available: 2,392

Total ICU Beds: 1,103

Total ICU Beds Available: 87

Total Vents: 1,036

Total Vents Available: 626

Total Covid patients in ICU: 340

Total Covid patients on vents: 124

UPDATE: The governor’s message:

Advertisement