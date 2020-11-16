The state Health Department reports Arkansas has now counted 134,348 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,308 from yesterday.
Monday is often a somewhat lower day because of a lag in weekend testing. Not today.
Active cases now stand at 16,485, a drop of 46 from yesterday.
Deaths now stand at 2,225, an increase of 42 from yesterday (and this perhaps is a partial explanation for the drop in active cases.) This is a record one-day increase, by far. I think the previous high was 33 early this month. I’ve asked the Department of Health whether this reflects numbers from earlier cases. UPDATE: Three deaths are delayed reports from September, but the others are recent.)
The state dashboard shows 861 hospital admissions, a sharp jump from 830 reported yesterday and, if the summary coming later reflects the same number (sometimes there are variations), it is also a new daily record.
There are 346 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and 123 on ventilators.
I’ll add the summary and the governor’s daily pronouncement when it arrives.
The governor held his first winter task force meeting this morning. They had much to talk about.
Here’s the full daily hospital report:
Current hospitalizations: 861
Total Beds: 9,144
Total Beds Available: 2,392
Total ICU Beds: 1,103
Total ICU Beds Available: 87
Total Vents: 1,036
Total Vents Available: 626
Total Covid patients in ICU: 340
Total Covid patients on vents: 124
UPDATE: The governor’s message:
The new cases are higher than last Monday, and this may be an indication we are in for a tough week ahead. The 42 new deaths is regrettably an all-time high in a single day. While there is good news on the vaccine front this morning, we have to work together to reduce cases, hospitalizations and save lives.