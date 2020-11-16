With a couple of state legislative races hanging in the balance, the Pulaski County Election Commission will meet at 5 p.m. today.

Unfinished business includes counting 12 “irregular” absentee ballots not yet included in the totals and reviewing nine more irregular ballots for possible inclusion.

There will also be a review of the tabulation of results, which included the inclusion of 327 absentee ballots that should have been invalidated for failure to match the information in voter registration files. These were absentee ballots sent to properly registered voters but returned with voter statements in which there were discrepancies with the county record. An erroneous ZIP code was one example cited.

The invalidated ballots can’t be identified and segregated once opened and tabulated.

The staff was able to determine how many were counted in two tight legislative races, both now with margins smaller than the number of invalidated votes counted. These are:

House District 32, where Democrat Ashley Hudson is 25 votes ahead of incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Sorvillo. The 16,781 total votes include 32 invalidated absentees

House District 38, where Republican Rep. Carlton Wing is 16 votes ahead of Democrat Matthew Stallings. The 14,180 total votes include 38 invalidated absentees.

It doesn’t necessarily follow that the invalidated absentees split by the same percentage as absentees as a whole did. But, for the record: There were 3,479 absentee ballots counted in the District 32 race, with Hudson getting 2,263, or 65 percent of them. In District 38, there were 2,097 votes with Stallings getting 61 percent of them.

It’s not known if any of the 21 irregular absentees that could be included in totals today were cast in these two races.

The lead in the District 32 race switched early Saturday after the completion of counting of additional ballots cast countywide — 142 absentee ballots and 1,236 provisional ballots cast in-person. Hudson made a big gain, 107-32, in the counting of the provisional ballots in her district. She led 8-4 in the 12 absentee ballots from District 32. Stallings led provisionals 82-43 and he and wing split new absentee ballots 8-8.

UPDATE: No candidate requested a recount by the deadline this morning. That doesn’t mean some further legal action couldn’t be taken, though it would open a review of more than one race and also potentially givd a judge to review the entire canvassing of absentee ballots, in which some 1,400 absentees were thrown out for sometimes very minor reasons, failure to list an apartment number, for example.

The Republican Party has been critical of the tabulation error, terming it “shenanigans,” though it apparently occurred because the invalid ballots were placed in a mislabeled box.

The public will not be allowed to attend in person on account of the pandemic but may watch the meeting on YouTube. The sound quality has been poor in previous airings.