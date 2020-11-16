With the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at a record high today, the Times asked the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences if it had gone into its surge plans.

Vice Chancellor Leslie Taylor responded, saying the medical center has added 12 beds to its intensive care unit because of an increase in COVID-19 and other patients. It has also “reorganized some of its units to allow for better care” of its COVID patients, which today number 34 (not all in ICU), she said. UAMS early on outfitted 43 rooms on three floors in its central hospital with negative pressure in the event of a surge of patients.

Advertisement

Statewide, hospitals have added 21 staffed ICU beds since last week, Arkansas Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said. She said numbers fluctuate on a daily basis based on staffing.

A breakdown of available beds by region is not yet available from ADH. ADH posts on its website only the numbers of COVID-19 patients, not bed availability, in by region. ADH does not provide information on specific hospitals.

Advertisement

Joshua Cook, a spokesman for CHI St. Vincent, said that its hospitals have not gone to surge capacity or added ICU beds. Baptist Health said it would provide information on bed availability on Tuesday.