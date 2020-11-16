Scary as Donald Trump’s effort to stir a violent insurrection is, there IS good news today.
The Georgia recount is nearing completion. All votes will be announced at the same time, but Democratic observers say it is producing few changes from the original count that gave Joe Biden a solid lead over Donald Trump. The New York Times’ account of the Trump plan to always claim fraud should he lose — in 2016 and now — is interesting, though unlikely to sway the true believers. They are aiming toward a Bush v. Gore scam in Pennsylvania, with help from Amy Coney Barrett in the offing, but if Biden retains his wins in Georgia, Arizona and Michigan (as seems likely) even a partisan U.S. Supreme Court can’t fix it.
And then there’s news of more success in trials by another COVID-19 vaccine developer. The Moderna vaccine sounds even more promising than the Pfizer product. Moderna also has a practical advantage. From the CNN report:
Pfizer’s vaccine has to be kept at minus 75 degrees Celsius. No other vaccine in the US needs to be kept that cold, and doctors’ offices and pharmacies do not have freezers that go that low.Moderna’s vaccine can be kept at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Other vaccines, such as the one against chickenpox, need to be kept at that temperature.That means Moderna’s vaccine can be kept in “a readily available freezer that is available in most doctors’ offices and pharmacies,” Zacks said. “We leverage infrastructure that already exists for other marketed vaccines.”
And while we’re being upbeat, I invite you to read Ernest Dumas’ opinion on the election outcome. It’s one of the toughest things I’ve seen Ernie write in my 48 years of following him, but it is nonetheless full of optimism. Trump is definitively a LOSER! The Dumas column begins:
Loser!
As this is written, two weeks after the presidential election, the petrifying question of whether the defeat and banishment of America’s first psychopathic president would be even scarier than his original inauguration is pretty much settled. Come Jan. 20, there will be no more Trump presidency and no coup d’état assisted by either his Supreme Court, a beheaded military run by addled conspiracists or another freakish alignment in the electoral college. Joe Biden defeated Trump by a margin of nearly six million votes, the largest loss by a sitting president in history.
The central trait of a psychopath is that he never admits error or losing and Trump will follow form.
It will soon become apparent to nearly everyone but Trump and the narrow xenophobic and racist cult in his following that the old clit-grabber’s defeat had nothing to do with fraud by Democrats, socialists or child molesters but with the recognition by most Americans that he was, as Sen. Lindsey Graham once put it, “unfit to be president.” In his first three years and 10 months on the job, never once did the Gallup Poll show that even half of Americans approved of the job he was doing.
A loser in school, the military draft, marriage, business and most of his initiatives as president, Donald Trump is now and forever a Loser.
Declaring war, capitulating and then declaring victory worked every time for Trump, at least with his base, but that is over. As he often said about his opponents, reporters, former aides and cabinet members, generals, prisoners of war and dead soldiers—perhaps prophetically, in hindsight—no one can love a loser.
Trump won’t be considered the Real President by many and, despite all the conjecture about his maintaining firm control of the Republican Party, he won’t be its nominee again in 2024.
If he is half as smart as he says he is, he may avoid criminal sanctions with the help of his vice president and big Supreme Court majority and that is the best that he can hope for. He will need all his Supreme Court justices and appellate judges to also avoid civil penalties. A bunch of his female victims are still coming after him, Paula Corbin Jones style. They have DNA. His years of business corruption and tax avoidance, already exposed by family members and accounting sources, will before long finally be in the hands of prosecutors.
That is what will face him in the fading hours of Jan. 20 after he skips the inaugural gala at the Capitol. It ought to be much worse, but more about that in a moment.