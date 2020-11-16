Scary as Donald Trump’s effort to stir a violent insurrection is, there IS good news today.

The Georgia recount is nearing completion. All votes will be announced at the same time, but Democratic observers say it is producing few changes from the original count that gave Joe Biden a solid lead over Donald Trump. The New York Times’ account of the Trump plan to always claim fraud should he lose — in 2016 and now — is interesting, though unlikely to sway the true believers. They are aiming toward a Bush v. Gore scam in Pennsylvania, with help from Amy Coney Barrett in the offing, but if Biden retains his wins in Georgia, Arizona and Michigan (as seems likely) even a partisan U.S. Supreme Court can’t fix it.

And then there’s news of more success in trials by another COVID-19 vaccine developer. The Moderna vaccine sounds even more promising than the Pfizer product. Moderna also has a practical advantage. From the CNN report:

Pfizer’s vaccine has to be kept at minus 75 degrees Celsius. No other vaccine in the US needs to be kept that cold, and doctors’ offices and pharmacies do not have freezers that go that low. Moderna’s vaccine can be kept at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Other vaccines, such as the one against chickenpox, need to be kept at that temperature. That means Moderna’s vaccine can be kept in “a readily available freezer that is available in most doctors’ offices and pharmacies,” Zacks said. “We leverage infrastructure that already exists for other marketed vaccines.”

And while we’re being upbeat, I invite you to read Ernest Dumas’ opinion on the election outcome. It’s one of the toughest things I’ve seen Ernie write in my 48 years of following him, but it is nonetheless full of optimism. Trump is definitively a LOSER! The Dumas column begins:

