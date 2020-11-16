Will be filing a bill today to have Arkansas join the other 47 states that enhance penalties for crimes motivated by hatred of someone’s race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, status in Armed Forces, homelessness, or gender identity. It’s the right thing to do #arleg https://t.co/GYAGXh1Arm — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) November 16, 2020

The FBI reports that the number of hate crimes in the U.S. is higher than it’s been in a decade.

That news prompted a reiteration from Sen. Jim Hendren that he’ll introduce hate crimes legislation next year for Arkansas, one of only three states without such a law. It won’t be easy. One key factor, apart from the Trump-era-enabled return to freely expressed bigotry is that a putative religious lobby in Arkansas opposes hate crimes legislation because it infringes on their “Christian” beliefs. They fear such laws might make it hard to discriminate, particularly, against people based on sexual orientation.

The hate crime numbers were pushed upward in 2019 by an anti-immigrant mass killing in El Paso and a rise in anti-Semitic crimes.

Many agencies don’t report such crimes. Those pushing for better reporting think such crimes are underreported.

Most agencies in Arkansas made no reports of such crimes. In all, the FBI crime stats reported nine incidents from six law Arkansas enforcement agencies in 2019, with eight related to race and one to sexual orientation. Four racial incidents were reported in Fort Smith.

The nine is down substantially from past years, as this chart provided by the Anti-Defamation League shows. I’d be inclined to think this is more a function of reporting than of a more benevolent outlook on one’s fellow woman in Arkansas.

I agree with this Twitter comment:

Always need to point out: never cite our hate crime statistics, because they tell us nothing. Maybe less than that. For ex: DC, pop 700K: 250 hate crimes

Ark, pop 3M: 10 (!) hate crimes

Florida, pop 21M: 130 hate crimes No way those are real differences. https://t.co/rBgjcsky13 pic.twitter.com/SfrC86Xmqf — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) November 16, 2020