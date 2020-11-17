Stuttgart Mayor David Earney has responded to Police Chief Mark Duke’s incendiary Facebook remarks on the presidential election and a call from the community that the chief resign. He says he’s accepted the chief’s apology and called for a city social media policy.

KARK posted a copy of the mayor’s letter:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Stuttgart Daily Leader earlier this week reported on a call for Duke’s resignation by people in the community. This followed our report on Duke’s unhappy comments about Joe Biden’s election. This comment drew particular attention.

Advertisement

He defended his remarks in an exchange of e-mails with me, but he also posted a response on his Facebook page, now with limited access. It said in part: