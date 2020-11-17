Stuttgart Mayor David Earney has responded to Police Chief Mark Duke’s incendiary Facebook remarks on the presidential election and a call from the community that the chief resign. He says he’s accepted the chief’s apology and called for a city social media policy.
KARK posted a copy of the mayor’s letter:
The Stuttgart Daily Leader earlier this week reported on a call for Duke’s resignation by people in the community. This followed our report on Duke’s unhappy comments about Joe Biden’s election. This comment drew particular attention.
He defended his remarks in an exchange of e-mails with me, but he also posted a response on his Facebook page, now with limited access. It said in part:
Apparently I have ruffleds more than a few feathers with my political opinions and I apologize if it offended you.