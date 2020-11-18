Circuit Judge Mary McGowan ended up with the case by Republican Rep. Jim Sorvillo attempting to set aside the election of Democrat Ashley Hudson to his seat by 24 votes.

Advertisement

The Election Commission held off certifying this race after learning of Sorvillo’s 11th-hour lawsuit. He says the results aren’t curable because they include 32 disqualified absentee ballots added to the total.

No hearing has been set yet on Sorvillo’s request for an order to block certification of the results at the Pulaski County Election Commission tonight. Hudson has filed to intervene in the lawsuit and says it is not ripe for. As ruling because state law says a challenge to an election outcome is to be made after certification.

Advertisement

The Election Commission, with two Republicans holding the majority, may have to make a decision tonight without court intervention. It has created an unfortunate appearance, denying a victory to Hudson, 24-vote Democratic winner in a race with 32 disqualified (and preferences known) ballots, while certifying the victory of Republican Rep. Carlton Wing by a 16-vote margin over Democrat Matthew Stallings in a race with 38 disqualified votes. It is hard not to view the differing decisions by Republican Commissioners Evelyn Gomez and Kristi Stahr through anything but a partisan lens.

Stahr further stained the democratic process Monday night by raising a litany of unverified claims about vote fraud. She also had to be corrected on aspects of election law by the county attorney.

Advertisement

An exhibit with Hudson’s intervention.

UPDATE: Curious goings-on in this case. Judge McGowan filed an order today saying an “unknown caller”: had called the clerk’s office to reassign the case from her court because she had recused. She had not recused or indicated to anyone that she planned to do so. She wrote:

The explanation that “an unknown caller” told the Deputy Clerk to reassign the case is incredulous at best and does nothing to insure that cases are to be randomly assigned by a computer without a person interfering with the random selection. This Court urges the Clerk of the Court to further investigate how a Deputy Clerk is allowed to remove a Circuit Court from the random assignment of cases based on an “unknown caller” telling her to do so.

Nonetheless, shortly after 1 p.m., she recused from the case to avoid any appearance of impropriety and ordered that it be reassigned. Judges Alice Gray and Chip Welch (Hudson’s father) had recused earlier.

Judge Wendell Griffen now has the case. No hearing is set. The county attorney has responded that no temporary order halting certificationn is necessary because the law allows a candidate to contest an election certification within 20 days after certification. It is mandatory that the election commission complete certification of election results today.