Republican State Senators Jason Rapert and Mary Bentley file SB6, which would make abortion illegal in Arkansas except when the mother’s life is at stake. The bill “would give the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade,” says the Family Council. #arpx #arleg https://t.co/v2pr9Bj9F2 — Lance Turner (@LT) November 18, 2020

Lance Turner’s summary says enough about the latest (currently) unconstitutional attack on abortion by the Arkansas legislature. The hope is that the Trump appointees to the Supreme Court will reverse Roe v. Wade and leave the issue to states, meaning some states will have a legal abortion and some, like Arkansas, will not. Abortions will still be provided and obtained, sometimes at great risk to the woman.

As filed, the bill seems to provide a narrow window very shortly after unprotected sex for pharmaceutical intervention. The bill says it does not:

Prohibit the sale, use, prescription, or administration of a contraceptive measure, drug, or chemical if the contraceptive measure, drug,or chemical is administered before the time when a pregnancy could be determined through conventional medical testing and if the contraceptive measure, drug, or chemical is sold, used, prescribed, or administered in accordance with manufacturer instructions.

Though poll after poll shows the majority of Arkansans wish abortion to remain legal if with many restrictions, the Arkansas legislature has rarely reflected that sentiment and the incoming legislature is even more extreme. So I’d guess the bill will pass like corn through a goose. Will lawyers such as the governor and attorney general note the likely expense of years of unsuccessful litigation defending this unconstitutional assault on women’s reproductive rights?

Nah. Probably not.