Another whopper of a day for the virus:

1,715 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total to date of 137,617.

Deaths rose by 30 to 2,275

Active cases rose by one to 16,577.

Hospitalizations stood at 893, according to the state dashboard, down two from yesterday. Though note that a 2 p.m. update below pushed the number over 900.

The summary will come soon along with the governor’s usual bland encouragement to do better.

Also from the Health Department:

Below are today’s statewide hospitalizations as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. today.

Current hospitalizations: 901

Total Beds: 9,144

Total Beds Available: 2,344

Total ICU Beds: 1,124

Total ICU Beds Available: 83

Total Vents: 1,028

Total Vents Available: 615

Total Covid patients in ICU: 347

Total Covid patients on vents: 142