Another whopper of a day for the virus:
1,715 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total to date of 137,617.
Deaths rose by 30 to 2,275
Active cases rose by one to 16,577.
Hospitalizations stood at 893, according to the state dashboard, down two from yesterday. Though note that a 2 p.m. update below pushed the number over 900.
The summary will come soon along with the governor’s usual bland encouragement to do better.
Also from the Health Department:
Below are today’s statewide hospitalizations as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. today.
Current hospitalizations: 901
Total Beds: 9,144
Total Beds Available: 2,344
Total ICU Beds: 1,124
Total ICU Beds Available: 83
Total Vents: 1,028
Total Vents Available: 615
Total Covid patients in ICU: 347
Total Covid patients on vents: 142