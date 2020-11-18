Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman confirmed Wednesday there have been positive covid-19 cases within the Razorbacks’ program. But Pittman said Arkansas still has “an adequate number of people to play” Saturday’s scheduled game against LSU: https://t.co/ygzGsIukNb pic.twitter.com/yElQb6qtFy — NWA Democrat-Gazette (@nwademgaz) November 18, 2020

Somehow the news from Fayetteville about coronavirus and Razorback football seemed a good accompaniment for a letter I got today from an Arkansas physician.

The coach and others have tested positive, but be not dismayed: The Hogs will field a team against LSU. Because …. football.

Nearly a third of Arkansas’s school districts have been forced in part or wholly to switch to home instruction. Hospitals are packed. The death rate is off the charts. But the governor again said yesterday that the state’s strategy will continue as before. After all, look around. It’s working so well and business must come first.

The following letter organized by Dr. Heather Young, a pediatric infectious disease doctor, says the state must do more to avoid mass casualties. In addition to her medical degree, she has a master’s in control of infectious diseases. Her letter was sent to me along with names of more than 270 Arkansas physicians and the list is still growing, she says. It is grassroots, non-partisan and reflective only of the opinions of hundreds of doctors, not of any professional organizations.

You may recall when pediatricians in Arkansas counseled against the full reopening of school because of the lack of uniform health controls in the state. The governor rejected that counsel. To date, I’m aware of no single case of enforcement against someone for failing to wear a mask where required (a maskless asshole was shopping in my neighborhood Kroger this morning, unchallenged by store employees). The Hutchinson administration HAS punished Little Rock School District teachers with hefty financial penalties for insisting they could do their work well, and more safely, from home rather than in a classroom.