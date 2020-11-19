Call me unsurprised. The governor’s announcement of an adjustment to alcohol sales hours was followed by a daily coronavirus update that included the second-highest number of new cases to date — 2,238. A record 2,312 cases were recorded last Friday.

Deaths were up by 22. Active cases up by 421. Hospitalizations dropped by two. The positivity rates remain high.

The governor is adding a Friday briefing because of events.

“I will be addressing the high number of new cases in a Friday news conference. Today we implemented the first recommendation of the COVID-19 Winter Task Force, and I will address hospital capacity tomorrow.”

Hospital numbers:

