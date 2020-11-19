KARK reported early today that the Pulaski sheriff’s office is investigating an apparent double homicide and suicide on Forest Dale Drive, which is off Highway 365 between Crystal Hill and Morgan.

The preliminary account says a man killed two women and then himself.

UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Daniel DeWitt, 32, killed his ex-wife Amanda DeWitt, 31, and mother-in-law, Deborah Allen, 61, then shot himself. They had a record of deputy responses to arguments, but no violence previously, according to KARK.

Two children were at the home. Allen’s body was found inside and Amanda DeWitt’s body was found on a neighbor’s driveway.