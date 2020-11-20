Because of the growing pandemic problems, the Arkansas Supreme Court suspended jury trials, except those underway, until Jan. 15.

Additionally:

Criminal matters, such as initial appearances, detention hearings, arraignments,

omnibus hearings, suppression hearings, plea hearings and sentencing hearings shall continue to take place either by videoconference or in person, as scheduled by the presiding judge.

All civil hearings and other court proceedings shall take place either by videoconference or in person, as scheduled by the presiding judge. This court expects courts to hold court hearings through appropriate and safe means––preferably virtual and telephonic (both on record)––for justice to occur.