Hendrix College in Conway announced today that the Windgate Foundation has made a gift of $15 million to the school, calling it the “largest outright gift in Hendrix’s history.” Of that, $10 million will go to scholarships.

Advertisement

The college, which is in the midst of a capital campaign, has surpassed its original goal of $110 million and so has expanded its goal to $150 million by 2023. It’s raised $129 million so far.

The expanded campaign will seek money for the college endowment. The college is also renovating two dormitories, and because of COVID-19 has lowered tuition for new students by 32% and developed a tuition-free fifth year program for enrolled students “to provide the opportunity to have a complete residential student experience at Hendrix,” the gift announcement said.

Advertisement

Windgate has been a generous contributor to Hendrix, making a grant of more than $10 million to build the Windgate Museum of Art on its campus.