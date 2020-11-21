Another bad day. And sayeth the governor:

There are 1,905 new COVID-19 cases in AR w/almost 15,000 PCR & antigen tests in the last 24 hrs. New cases are still trending up. Even though our growth rate is less than many areas of the country, we still need to pull together & be mindful of the threat around us.

The line is open. But please see a Tweet today from Sen. Missy Irvin. Don’t neglect to read the responses.

Thank goodness we didn’t lockdown and destroy our economy like other states. https://t.co/LU1mOUO5gi — Missy Thomas Irvin (@ARSenMissyIrvin) November 21, 2020

One example:

Yeah, wishing we didn’t bury my grandmother last month. But dang! Look at the stock market!

Also:

Did the Lord die for gross domestic product?

She kindly responded to my response, as did others: