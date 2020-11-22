It was an honor! https://t.co/tdGjs2YgHE — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 20, 2020

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin urges readers to remember all the critical times that Republican U.S. senators who aim to run for president were silent during the corrupt reign of Donald Trump.

When Republican candidates such as Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) come around looking for support, the country should dismiss them out of hand. They repeatedly failed basic tests of citizenship — let alone leadership — forfeiting their moral authority to serve in any government position.

The column is illustrated online with a photo of Cotton campaigning in Georgia recently.

It’s a good column with an epic list of instances when a patriot would have spoken up and this group did not:

Impeachable acts by the president; Russian bounties on U.S. troops; attacking elections; ruin of the Postal Service; refusal by Trump to tell the public what he knew about COVID-19; blocking Joe Biden’s transition; improperly influencing election overseers.

In sum:

At every turn, these Republicans proved themselves incapable of putting country or democracy over Trump. Through their silence, they were complicit in undermining democratic elections and convincing the base that the election was stolen. They failed their basic obligations as citizens of a democracy and their oaths of office that obligate them to defend the Constitution.

This was particularly true of tough-talking Tom, who — if not directly defending Donald Trump — was ducking for cover from questions. Or whining about the New York Times.