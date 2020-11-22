Another big Sunday for COVID-19:
New cases in 24 hours: up 1,352 to 145,173. Terrible for a Sunday, when testing is down from the week days. For example, the rise on Sunday last week was 874. It’s the highest daily increase reported on a Sunday, said Arkansas Covid.
Deaths: up 20 to 2,357
Active cases: down 99 to 17,646
Hospitalizations: 962 on the state dashboard, up 37 from the total listed yesterday afternoon to a new record . The number on ventilators rose from 154 to 163.
Will add the governor’s boilerplate when it arrives. Noted: He was busy today alibiing on a Sunday show for Donald Trump’s resistance to accepting his defeat, saying, “Nothing should short-circuit his ability to assure the fairness of the election.” Another reeking load from the governor. He still won’t flatly say Biden won. Will he ever?
UPDATE: Today’s gubernatorial blurb;
There are 1,352 new COVID-19 cases in AR. We saw another increase in hospitalizations yesterday. At this rate we will soon have over 1,000 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Let’s remember the threat this is to our loved ones & the stress this puts on our heroic healthcare workers.
The line is open. But remember what Sen. Missy Irvin said yesterday: Thank goodness there were no further lockdowns because isn’t the economy wonderful?
Also noted:
The last seven days totaled 12,133 cases, according to the ADH. It was the highest week of the pandemic by nearly 1,000 cases. @maryhennigan_ https://t.co/PeEHexjhTz
Nov. 22 had 20 reported new deaths, according to the ADH. This is the 11th day in November the reported daily deaths have been at least 20. pic.twitter.com/nTG0A0xJuj
