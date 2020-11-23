The weak Arkansas Ethics Commission is on the cusp of a decision that might leave us asking the question about ethics regulation: Why bother?

It should be simple.

As I’ve reported before, a group of legislators led by Rep. Dan Sullivan has sued the state to invalidate Health Department guidelines, such as a mask mandate, issued under the emergency authority granted Governor Hutchinson. The lawsuit was rejected in circuit court but is on appeal.

The 18 legislators want the “freedom” to infect family, neighbors and innocent bystanders as they choose. That’s fine. But they also don’t want to have to pay their own legal fees as the rest of us do. The public record shows that they expect legal fees to be paid for them at least in part by a shadowy private group, the Northeast Arkansas Tea Party, individual contributors not disclosed.

The lawsuit says clearly that it is filed in the legislators’ “official capacity.”

The law says:

§ 303 Receipt of Gifts by Public Servants (a) No public servant shall receive a gift for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of his or her office or position.

You’d think that would cover it. Legislators should not have legal expenses paid by anonymous benefactors for a lawsuit filed in their official capacity

But you don’t know the Arkansas Ethics Commission. The neutered Ethics Commission staff — already rendered essentially irrelevant by legislative trickery, its lack of resources and its fear of angering legislators who control their budget — is looking for a way to justify legislators’ getting private money to wage a political vendetta against the governor.

I’ve been talking with Graham Sloan, director of the Ethics Commission, about this for several weeks. Would the Commission on its own investigate this obvious conflict? It would not. It hasn’t initiated an investigation on its own in better than a decade. If I’d like to find a notary during the pandemic and sign a complaint and trot it down to their office, well, maybe the commission might take it up after hearing a staff report.

I’ve been down that rabbit hole before. I decided not to participate in the charade. My experience seems likely to be reflected again in what will happen now that Sen. Alan Clark has asked for an advisory opinion from the Ethics Commission on taking money for a lawsuit from anonymous benefactors.

Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on an Ethics Commission meeting on the topic that was held Friday.

Sloan skipped right past the official capacity question and turned to the issue of “gifts.” The staff produced this opinion, recounted by Herzog

The draft opinion states that the legal fees meet the state’s definition of a gift, but not necessarily one that would be prohibited. It appears that the individual or individuals paying the legal bills are motivated to challenge executive orders concerning covid-19 rather than rewarding the legislators named as plaintiffs, the draft says. “While the payment of legal fees associated with such a lawsuit may not seem like what people traditionally think of as a gift, payments of more than $100 meet the definition,” the attorneys wrote. “Accordingly, such a payment would be a gift that is potentially reportable on a legislator’s Statement of Financial Interest (“SFI”) but not prohibited under Ark. Code Ann. 21-8-801.”

Reportable as to actual sources? Good additional question.

Understand, this opinion is just theoretical, not applicable to the Freedom 18 lawsuit. These legislators and the shadowy Tea Party, which has reportedly raised $10,000 to help them, are off the ethics hook unless anybody steps forward with a signed complaint. And Sloan has now indicated how far THAT would get with him.

It’s outrageous. If it becomes the official policy of the commission, we might as well hang up ethics regulation. Would it not mean any money slipped to a legislator to advance a pet political cause would be a legal gift? The legislator need only find a vehicle for spending the money — a lawsuit, a self-published book, a billboard with his name plastered on it — and it would be a somewhat reportable gift.

Members of the Commission at least had questions Friday about signing off on another free pass for ethics scofflaws.

Much of the Arkansas Ethics Commission’s discussion Friday focused on how participating in the lawsuit might be politically beneficial for the lawmakers. “It’s got to have a political value for these folks,” Commissioner Lori Klein said. “I would argue that being able to be a part to this lawsuit is of value in terms of generating contributors and generating voters later on.” Commissioners Scott Irby, Alice Eastwood and Denese Fletcher said they agreed. Irby said the payment of the legal fees is likely a benefit for both the lawmakers and the donors. “It’s probably a mutual benefit,” he said. “These legislators can say, ‘I’m fighting the good fight.'” Klein added that the legislators’ participation in the lawsuit could also be considered constituent service because some are representing the opinion of people who live in their districts. Commission Director Graham Sloan said the determining factors for permissibility and reporting for gifts were the amount and whether a lobbyist was involved, not any “nebulous” benefits.

So, Sloan seems to say, if the money doesn’t come from a registered lobbyist, it’s OK. Good help us if it’s OK to take money for “constituent service.”

This is just more of the same.

The Ethics Commission and legislators have already found numerous loopholes around a Constitutional amendment that supposedly eliminated wining and dining by lobbyists. Ask all members of a legislative body, even an eight-person committee, and the hog slopping may continue. The Commission has signed off on ways for lobbyists to pay for fancy fetes for legislative leaders at which the lobbyists, and not the public, have schmooze time over drinks and filets. It has found a way to let lobbyists entertain lawmakers on trips to exotic convention locales. It has found ways to forgive ethics reporting violations large and small with a mulligan rule. If a sworn complaint is made by somebody brave enough to sign a name to a notarized report against a lawmaker, a legislator need only respond, “Ooops, my bad. I overlooked that. I’ll file an amended report.” Then all is forgiven.

It happens all the time. Most recently, I learned of this episode:

Sen. Bart Hester, when managing the Republican Senate PAC as majority leader, wrote a series of checks totaling $19,000 for his private business out of the PAC in August 2019. About $7,000 worth bounced. It appears to have been an honest mistake of using the wrong checkbook and his bank records indicate his construction business had ample funds to make payments to a title company had the proper checkbook been used. He makes a credible case that it was the bounced checks, which he learned of on a Tuesday after leaving town on a trip for three days, that alerted him and prompted a correction within hours.

But… It WAS a knowing mistake that the PAC report didn’t disclose the checks Hester wrote erroneously to a title company. And it was a knowing mistake not to report his personal reimbursement of roughly $7,000. He explained these omissions to me recently by saying that the reports were filed online and there’s no means on the online form to explain a corrected error. He was in the midst of running for Senate president pro tempore at the time.

When Sen. Matt Pitsch took over the PAC this year, he discovered this bookkeeping problem (as well as Hesters’ use of the PAC bank account for expenditures allowed from money previously raised by a former Senate GOP caucus that should have been segregated from PAC reporting). He self-reported this to the Ethics Commission. At the advice of Graham Sloan, the PAC filed amended reports to reflect all activity and was told it could use the caucus money however it wanted as long as it was kept separate from the PAC money. There is no open public record of any of this at the Ethics Commission. Despite the obvious reporting mistakes presented to the Ethics Commission staff, not even a mild letter of caution was issued because nobody filed a notarized complaint.

I could go on to list other flaws with commission practice. For example: Investigations are concluded long after the fact of violations, too late to influence elections, as they should. The fines are pitifully small. Then there’s the memorable slap on the wrist given then-Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson for campaign finance irregularities (personal spending of campaign money) that ended up being part of his federal felony conviction.

So here we are again. Will the Ethics Commission, to a general and not a specific question, say it is perfectly fine for legislators expressly acting in their official capacity to receive $10,000 in contributions for work intended to help them politically? (The Freedom 18 may be wrong in seeing a political benefit in fighting a mask mandate, but they obviously don’t think so. And given Arkansas’s strong vote for Donald Trump, the benefit is probably not — what’s Sloan’s word? — “nebulous.”)

If the answer is, yes, legislators may gather dollars for political advancement where they may, let’s just hang it up. Leave regulation to the occasional state or federal prosecution. Those at least seem to get legislators’ attention, where the Ethics Commission, understandably, does not.