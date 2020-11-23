An AP roundup of COVID-19 cases in state legislatures shows that the 12 cases confirmed in the Arkansas legislature in the last month was the second-biggest known outbreak in the country among legislatures.

Of course. Arkansas is doing poorly statewide. The legislature reflects the populace, maybe more. A group of them are suing to strike down health directives approved by the governor. Others of them are very unhappy about masking rules in the legislature itself and a proposal to penalize those that don’t follow them.

