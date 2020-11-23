The ADH reported 1,017 new cases and 30 new deaths on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/WUbDV0WRYo
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) November 23, 2020
Advertisement
Here’s the first look with mush coming from the governor shortly.
1,017 new cases and 30 more deaths.
Advertisement
Active cases took a dip, but hospitalizations continued to edge up, to 974.
UPDATE: Said the governor:
Advertisement
“We saw a decrease in new cases from last Monday, and this is a hopeful sign; but our hospitalizations are still going up. How we handle Thanksgiving this year will determine our hospitalizations around Christmas. Thanks for being a part of turning this fight around.”