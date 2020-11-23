By
Max Brantley
On
2:49 pm

Here’s the first look with mush coming from the governor shortly.

1,017 new cases and 30 more deaths.

Active cases took a dip, but hospitalizations continued to edge up, to 974.

UPDATE: Said the governor:

“We saw a decrease in new cases from last Monday, and this is a hopeful sign; but our hospitalizations are still going up. How we handle Thanksgiving this year will determine our hospitalizations around Christmas. Thanks for being a part of turning this fight around.”